How to use 'interactive polls' in Instagram Stories on Android
What's the story
Instagram's "Interactive Polls" feature brings a whole new level of engagement to your Stories.
It allows users to ask questions and collect instant responses, making it a powerful tool for influencers, brands, and regular users alike.
Creating a fun or thought-provoking poll on your Android device is easy, whether you're looking to entertain, gauge opinions, or even conduct some casual market research.
Formation
Crafting your first poll
Start by opening the Instagram app and clicking the plus sign at the top-right corner of your screen.
This will take you to the story creation interface.
At this point, you can either take new photos/videos or select from your existing media.
Choose or capture a photo or video that you want to use as the background for your poll.
Add sticker
Setting up the poll
With your story visual selected, tap on the sticker icon at the top right of the screen—it looks like a square smiley face.
By scrolling down through the list of stickers, you'll find the "Poll" option. Tapping it will add an interactive poll overlay to your story image or video.
Customize poll
Customizing your query
After choosing the poll sticker, enter a question and up to four answers. While the default options are "Yes" and "No," you can customize them for more nuanced feedback. For instance, you can input seasons as options when asking about people's favorite times of the year.
For questions with a scale, use the "Emoji Slider" and select an emoji that fits the theme of your question.
Share story
Sharing with your audience
After you've customized your question and answers (maybe with some fun emojis for added personality), tap "Done."
Now, it's time to share that interactive question with your followers by choosing "Your Story."
Want more targeted engagement? Share with just your "Close Friends" or even send it directly via direct message.
This way, you can engage with your audience at a more personal level.
View results
Engaging with results
To retrieve poll results before they disappear after 24 hours, swipe up on your story post.
This area shows vote counts per option and voter identities (for account holders).
It's a perfect tool for understanding opinion trends among those whose insights matter most to you.
Note: Leverage these results by sharing them back with followers or integrating them into future content strategies for increased engagement.