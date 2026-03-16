WhatsApp now lets you chat with people without an account

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called 'guest chats,' allowing users to communicate with people who do not have a WhatsApp account. The feature works by generating an invite link that can be shared via SMS or other messaging apps. When the recipient clicks on the link, they are taken to a browser-based version of WhatsApp where they can join the conversation as a guest without downloading the app.

Feature details What are guest chats? The guest chat feature is designed to give non-users a smooth entry into the WhatsApp ecosystem. It could even motivate them to register for a full account. The feature works on the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, and is currently being tested with select users. Once fully rolled out, it will let people connect more easily with those who haven't yet signed up for WhatsApp.

Usage guide How to start a guest chat? To use the guest chat feature, users need to create an invite link from the "Invite a friend" section or at the bottom of their contacts list. They can then share this link via SMS or other messaging apps. When the recipient clicks on it, they are taken to a browser-based version of WhatsApp.

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Security measures Are guest chats secure? Despite being a temporary access point, guest chats are protected by end-to-end encryption. This means that WhatsApp can't see the content of messages and only participants in the conversation can read them. Users can verify if their messages shared in guest chats are end-to-end encrypted by scanning a QR code/manually comparing security codes. It's worth noting that guests aren't verified by WhatsApp, so there's no guarantee that the person who opens the chat invite link is actually the intended recipient.

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Restrictions Limitations of such chats Guest chats come with some restrictions as they are meant for temporary access. For example, group chats and media sharing features like stickers and voice messages aren't available. Other attachments such as photos, videos, documents, GIFs aren't supported either. Also note that voice/video calls aren't available since guest access is only meant for basic messaging. Plus, these chats automatically expire after 10 days of inactivity.