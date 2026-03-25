How to watch Apple's WWDC 2026 live stream Technology Mar 25, 2026

Apple's big developer event, WWDC 2026, is happening online from June 8-12 and it's free for anyone in the developer community.

Expect a major spotlight on AI, new software platforms, and iOS 27 to be discussed or previewed, plus updates across macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS.

Tim Cook will kick things off with his keynote.