How to watch Apple's WWDC 2026 live stream
Technology
Apple's big developer event, WWDC 2026, is happening online from June 8-12 and it's free for anyone in the developer community.
Expect a major spotlight on AI, new software platforms, and iOS 27 to be discussed or previewed, plus updates across macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS.
Tim Cook will kick things off with his keynote.
What to expect at WWDC 2026
This year's WWDC packs over 100 video sessions and interactive labs where developers can chat directly with Apple engineers.
The focus is on next-generation AI features (think smarter Siri) and tighter hardware-software integration.
For anyone curious about where Apple tech is headed next, this is the place to watch.