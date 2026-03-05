How to watch Japanese HTV-X1 spacecraft depart ISS
JAXA's HTV-X1 cargo spacecraft, which has been parked at the International Space Station since November (2025), is preparing to depart the ISS.
After delivering 5443kg of supplies for NASA and partners, it's almost time for this space delivery truck to say goodbye.
HTV-X1 will be unlatched by the ISS robotic arm on March 5 in the afternoon, then officially released into orbit on March 6 at noon EST.
There won't be live coverage of the detachment itself.
You can catch NASA's live stream of HTV-X1 leaving the ISS starting at 11:45am EST on March 6—just tune in on NASA+, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube.
After undocking, HTV-X1 will orbit Earth for about three months running JAXA experiments before burning up in the atmosphere with a load of space trash.