How to watch Japanese HTV-X1 spacecraft depart ISS

HTV-X1 will be unlatched by the ISS robotic arm on March 5 in the afternoon, then officially released into orbit on March 6 at noon EST. There won't be live coverage of the detachment itself.

You can catch NASA's live stream of HTV-X1 leaving the ISS starting at 11:45am EST on March 6—just tune in on NASA+, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube.

After undocking, HTV-X1 will orbit Earth for about three months running JAXA experiments before burning up in the atmosphere with a load of space trash.