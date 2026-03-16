How to watch NVIDIA's GTC 2026 keynote Technology Mar 16, 2026

NVIDIA's big GTC 2026 conference kicks off today, March 16, at San Jose's SAP Center, with more than 700 sessions covering everything from AI factories and robotics to the latest in infrastructure.

You don't have to be there in person; the keynote (and pregame show) streams free on nvidia.com.

The main highlight? CEO Jensen Huang's keynote from 11am to 1pm PT, where he'll reveal NVIDIA's newest hardware and software.