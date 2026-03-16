How to watch NVIDIA's GTC 2026 keynote
NVIDIA's big GTC 2026 conference kicks off today, March 16, at San Jose's SAP Center, with more than 700 sessions covering everything from AI factories and robotics to the latest in infrastructure.
You don't have to be there in person; the keynote (and pregame show) streams free on nvidia.com.
The main highlight? CEO Jensen Huang's keynote from 11am to 1pm PT, where he'll reveal NVIDIA's newest hardware and software.
What to expect from the keynote
Huang is expected to provide updates or previews of three major platforms: Vera Rubin (may be discussed at GTC), Blackwell Ultra (B300), and Feynman (may be previewed; timing not specified).
There's also buzz about new tech like integrating Groq technology into NVIDIA's CUDA platform, faster networking using silicon photonics, plus updates on Omniverse twins and Isaac robotics.
Why it matters
NVIDIA is showing how it plans to stay ahead of rivals like Meta by rolling out these upgrades and highlighting reports of a $17 billion deal with Groq and massive AI factories.
If you're into AI or just curious about what powers your favorite apps and games, this keynote sets the stage for what's next.