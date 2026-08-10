Perseid meteor shower peaks on Wednesday night: How to watch
What's the story
The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year, is set to peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The annual astronomical display is expected to be especially visible in the Northern Hemisphere this time around. Under ideal conditions, viewers could see as many as 50-100 meteors per hour, according to NASA predictions.
Celestial coincidence
Perseids coincide with total solar eclipse, 6-planet parade
The peak of the Perseid meteor shower coincides with a total solar eclipse visible from Spain, Iceland, and Greenland. A six-planet parade is also on display in the night sky.
However, astronomers recommend watching for meteors after totality for the best experience.
The Perseids are known for their bright fireballs and are debris from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 133 years.
Optimal viewing
Viewing conditions enhanced by new Moon
The Moon will be in its new phase during the peak of the Perseids, enhancing viewing conditions.
Astronomer Aparna Venkatesan from the University of San Francisco said, "New Moon means we don't have moonlight flooding the sky, and you tend to see way more meteors as a result."
To catch a glimpse of these celestial wonders, viewers should head outdoors after dark, away from city lights and clouds.
Viewing guide
Tips for watching the Perseids
The best views of the Perseid meteor shower will be between midnight and dawn, when the constellation Perseus is high in the northern sky.
The meteors will appear to radiate from that constellation.
Astronomer Zach Vanderbosch with McDonald Observatory in Texas suggests picking a patch of sky to focus on until you see a quick, bright streak pass by - even in your peripheral vision - and avoid looking at your phone.