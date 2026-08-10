Perseid meteor shower peaks on Wednesday night: How to watch

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower coincides with a total solar eclipse visible from Spain, Iceland, and Greenland. A six-planet parade is also on display in the night sky.

However, astronomers recommend watching for meteors after totality for the best experience.

The Perseids are known for their bright fireballs and are debris from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 133 years.