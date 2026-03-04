How tree pollen affects students' test scores

The effect on students

On days with more alder or hazel pollen, students' scores dropped—even for those without allergies.

For every extra 10 grains of alder pollen per cubic meter, scores dipped by about 0.04 points (on a 1-66 scale); hazel pollen had an even bigger effect.

Both low and high pollen levels made a difference: small amounts can catch you off guard, while big spikes are tough even if you take allergy meds.