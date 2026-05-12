HP expands AI-Shala smart labs across India after Maharashtra tests
HP is taking its AI-Shala program across India after testing in four Maharashtra schools.
Started in October 2025 with help from the state government, AI-Shala brings smart, AI-powered labs to classrooms, helping teachers manage big classes and giving students more personalized ways to learn.
As HP's senior vice president Ipshita Dasgupta put it, the goal is to close the gap between how much kids use digital content and how little access they have to tech that actually helps them learn.
AI-Shala tackles device shortages, teacher workloads
AI-Shala focuses on two big issues: not enough useful devices for students, and overworked teachers in government schools.
By using smaller language models, HP could let students interact directly with AI that adapts to their needs, so they can learn at their own pace.