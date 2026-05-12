HP expands AI-Shala smart labs across India after Maharashtra tests Technology May 12, 2026

HP is taking its AI-Shala program across India after testing in four Maharashtra schools.

Started in October 2025 with help from the state government, AI-Shala brings smart, AI-powered labs to classrooms, helping teachers manage big classes and giving students more personalized ways to learn.

As HP's senior vice president Ipshita Dasgupta put it, the goal is to close the gap between how much kids use digital content and how little access they have to tech that actually helps them learn.