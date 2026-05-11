HP launches 20+ India products including OmniPad 12, EliteBoard G1a

HP laptops get AI features

The latest EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook laptops now come packed with AI tools to boost security and productivity: think smarter device pairing and contextual help thanks to the new HP IQ platform.

For creators and power users, there are new high-performance workstations like the Z8 Fury G6i.

Plus, HP has added cool touches like Poly-branded conferencing gear with AI upgrades and a print feature that cuts down on paper waste, all part of its push toward more sustainable technology.