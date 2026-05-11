HP launches 20+ India products including OmniPad 12, EliteBoard G1a
HP just rolled out more than 20 new products and solutions for India, aiming to make life easier for everyone from students to professionals.
Highlights include the HP OmniPad 12, a detachable Android tablet perfect for studying or running a small business—and the EliteBoard G1a, an AI keyboard PC built for team projects and hybrid work.
As Ipsita Dasgupta, HP India's managing director, put it: These launches are all about meeting people where they are with tech that fits their needs.
HP laptops get AI features
The latest EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook laptops now come packed with AI tools to boost security and productivity: think smarter device pairing and contextual help thanks to the new HP IQ platform.
For creators and power users, there are new high-performance workstations like the Z8 Fury G6i.
Plus, HP has added cool touches like Poly-branded conferencing gear with AI upgrades and a print feature that cuts down on paper waste, all part of its push toward more sustainable technology.