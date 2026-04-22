HP launches EliteBoard G1a keyboard computer for call centers
HP released the EliteBoard G1a, a keyboard that's actually a whole computer.
Designed mainly for call centers and office setups, it squeezes all the essentials into one compact device.
Pricing lands between $1,500 and $2,848, and you can already preorder from select retailers.
Full numpad but only 2 USBs
The EliteBoard G1a runs on an AMD Ryzen AI 7 370 Pro chip and includes a full numpad for smooth typing sessions.
There are only two USB ports, though, so you may need an adapter for some monitor setups.
It stays cool thanks to an integrated heat sink, but don't expect much from its built-in speakers.
Preloaded security software uses some RAM, though the performance impact appears minor, and while it isn't the most powerful machine out there, it fits well in desk-heavy workspaces where space-saving matters most.