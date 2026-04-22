HP launches EliteBoard G1a keyboard computer for call centers

Full numpad but only 2 USBs

The EliteBoard G1a runs on an AMD Ryzen AI 7 370 Pro chip and includes a full numpad for smooth typing sessions.

There are only two USB ports, though, so you may need an adapter for some monitor setups.

It stays cool thanks to an integrated heat sink, but don't expect much from its built-in speakers.

Preloaded security software uses some RAM, though the performance impact appears minor, and while it isn't the most powerful machine out there, it fits well in desk-heavy workspaces where space-saving matters most.