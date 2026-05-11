HP launches G2 EliteBook and ProBook laptops in India
HP just rolled out its latest EliteBook X G2, EliteBook 8 G2, and ProBook 4 G2 laptops in India, all built to make hybrid work life easier.
These machines pack Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm chips with up to 85 TOPS of AI performance for smoother multitasking and smarter features.
Prices start at ₹1.35 lakh for the ProBook 4 G2, going up to ₹2.5 lakh for the top-end EliteBook X G2.
HP unveils OmniPad 12, EliteBoard G1a
The new laptops come loaded with HP Wolf Security and Sure View privacy tech.
They're available now on HP's online store and HP Connect.
Plus, HP didn't stop at laptops: they also launched more than 20 new products and software solutions in India, including the OmniPad 12 tablet and a quirky keyboard-style AI PC called the EliteBoard G1a, all aimed at boosting productivity with smart features for work.