HP launches G2 EliteBook and ProBook laptops in India

HP unveils OmniPad 12, EliteBoard G1a

The new laptops come loaded with HP Wolf Security and Sure View privacy tech.

They're available now on HP's online store and HP Connect.

Plus, HP didn't stop at laptops: they also launched more than 20 new products and software solutions in India, including the OmniPad 12 tablet and a quirky keyboard-style AI PC called the EliteBoard G1a, all aimed at boosting productivity with smart features for work.