HP makes tablet comeback in India with OmniPad 12 ₹48,999
Technology
HP is making a comeback in the tablet world after 15 years, launching the OmniPad 12 in India for ₹48,999.
Designed for students, first-time buyers, and busy professionals, this Android tablet packs a Snapdragon chip, a big 12-inch touchscreen, detachable keyboard, and promises up to 18 hours of battery life.
It hits Indian stores from June.
HP faces crowded India tablet market
India's young crowd and growing tech appetite make it the perfect place for HP's tablet reboot.
With tablet demand rising fast, combined shipments were roughly 4.4 million tablets in 2025, HP is stepping into a market crowded with Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.
The real test will be whether OmniPad can stand out on price and features against these big names.