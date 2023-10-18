HP launches new Pavilion Plus laptops starting at Rs. 92,000

By Sanjana Shankar 12:59 pm Oct 18, 202312:59 pm

Both laptops feature AI-powered features for enhanced video calls

HP has unveiled its new Pavilion Plus laptops in India, catering to a younger audience looking for enhanced CPU and GPU options. Both HP Pavilion Plus 14 and Pavillion Plus 16 laptops feature IMAX-enhanced displays and AI-powered capabilities for increased productivity. The 14-inch model offers a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H processor, while the 16-inch version comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Pricing and availability in India

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 starts at Rs. 91,999. The HP Pavilion Plus 16 begins at Rs. 1.24 lakh. The Pavilion Plus 14 comes in Moonlight Blue and Natural Silver colors, while the Pavilion Plus 16 is available in Warm Gold and Natural Silver. Both laptops can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart, and HP's partner retail offline stores in India.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 specifications

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 has a 2.8K OLED IMAX-enhanced display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. It's powered by either an Intel Core i7-1355U processor or an AMD Ryzen 7-7840H processor, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and includes a 5MP webcam. Connectivity options on both laptops include Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Pavillion Plus 16 packs a 68Wh battery

HP Pavilion Plus 14 offers one Thunderbolt 4 with Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, two Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Pavilion Plus 14 packs a 51Wh battery that provides up to 13 hours of battery life whereas Pavilion Plus 16 gets a 68Wh battery, with 90W charging support. Dimensions-wise, the 14 model weighs 1.44kg whereas the 16 version measures about 1.9 kg.

HP Pavilion Plus 16 specifications

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 sports a WQXGA (1600x2560 pixels) IPS display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, an 89.74% screen-to-body ratio, and 400-nits of peak brightness. It's fueled by an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, coupled with 16GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. The laptop is also equipped with a 5MP webcam with a privacy shutter.

Enhanced video calls with AI-powered features

Both the HP Pavilion Plus 14 and Pavilion Plus 16 come equipped with the AI-powered HP Presence 2.0 feature, which enhances video call quality by blurring backgrounds, adjusting lighting, and correcting skin tones. There's also an 'Auto Frame' feature that ensures that the users are always focused at the center during video calls. This addition aims to improve productivity and provide a better user experience during online meetings and conferences.