HP unveils 20+ products in India to boost productivity
HP just rolled out more than 20 new products and solutions across India, aiming to help everyone from students and freelancers to businesses and teachers gets more done.
According to HP's Vineet Gehani, the push is all about making devices that blend smart features on your laptop with cloud tools, so your workflow feels smoother and more productive.
India: HP AI PCs 29.1% share
HP's AI PCs already hold a solid 29.1% market share in India, and the company wants to make them even easier for more people to access.
Prices start around ₹70,000 to ₹75,000 but could drop as more folks jump on board.
Plus, HP launched a tablet designed for mobile-first users who want PC-level power in a portable format.
Thanks to their strong supply chain, HP says it can keep prices competitive without cutting corners.