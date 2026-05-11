HP unveils 3 OmniBook models with up to 80 TOPS
HP just rolled out three fresh OmniBook laptops for 2026: the Ultra 14, X, and 5.
The Ultra 14 lets you pick between Intel Ultra or Snapdragon X processors, while the X and 5 stick with Intel chips.
All three promise some serious AI power (up to 80 TOPS!) and come in a bunch of colors, so there's something for every vibe.
Prices start at ₹124,999 availability varies
The OmniBook Ultra 14 starts at ₹189,999 (Snapdragon/Stone Blue) or ₹214,999 (Intel/Eclipse Gray and Silk Sand).
The OmniBook X is ₹169,999 in Atmospheric Blue.
The most affordable is the OmniBook 5 at ₹124,999 with Meteor Silver or Sahara Silver options.
You can snag the Snapdragon-based OmniBook Ultra 14 online at HP's store, while the Intel Ultra OmniBook Ultra 14, the OmniBook X, and the OmniBook 5 are available in person at HP World outlets.