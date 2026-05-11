HP unveils 3 OmniBook models with up to 80 TOPS Technology May 11, 2026

HP just rolled out three fresh OmniBook laptops for 2026: the Ultra 14, X, and 5.

The Ultra 14 lets you pick between Intel Ultra or Snapdragon X processors, while the X and 5 stick with Intel chips.

All three promise some serious AI power (up to 80 TOPS!) and come in a bunch of colors, so there's something for every vibe.