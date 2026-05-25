Huawei aims for 1.4nm chips by 2031 despite US sanctions

Kirin to adopt Tau scaling law

To help push things forward, Huawei introduced its "Tau Scaling Law," which boosts chip performance without shrinking everything down further.

The idea is to improve how data moves inside the chip, making things faster and more efficient.

Their next-generation Kirin smartphone chips (coming in 2026) will use this approach (called "LogicFolding") to cut down on internal wiring and speed things up.

As semiconductor expert He Hui put it, this could mean real progress for Huawei even if advanced manufacturing remains tricky.