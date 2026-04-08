Huawei announces 1st camera-equipped smart glasses launching this month
Huawei just announced its first smart glasses with a built-in camera, set to launch later this month.
Revealed by CEO of Consumer Business He Gang on Weibo this week, these specs are aiming for the same vibe as Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses: think stylish design mixed with some serious tech.
This marks Huawei's big step into the AI eyewear scene.
Leaked details hint photos, videos, translation
Leaked details hint that these glasses will focus on snapping photos and videos, plus use AI for things like translation and object recognition (pretty handy if you're out and about).
Since Meta's smart glasses aren't sold in China, Huawei's launch would serve the local market.
Expect easy pairing with Huawei phones via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, so everything works smoothly together if you're already in their ecosystem.