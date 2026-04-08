Huawei announces 1st camera-equipped smart glasses launching this month

Leaked details hint photos, videos, translation

Leaked details hint that these glasses will focus on snapping photos and videos, plus use AI for things like translation and object recognition (pretty handy if you're out and about).

Since Meta's smart glasses aren't sold in China, Huawei's launch would serve the local market.

Expect easy pairing with Huawei phones via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, so everything works smoothly together if you're already in their ecosystem.