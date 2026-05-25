Huawei introduces Tau scaling law to reuse transistors for chips
Huawei just introduced the Tau Scaling Law, a new way to make microchips smarter as we hit the limits of current tech.
Instead of cramming in more transistors like Moore's Law suggests, this approach focuses on getting more out of each transistor by reusing them over time, especially important now that making chips smaller is running into some serious science problems.
Huawei aims 1.4nm equivalence by 2031
Using a technique called LogicFolding, Tau Scaling lets transistors handle several tasks in sequence on the same chip, which cuts delays and improves efficiency.
Rather than just shrinking chip designs, Huawei combines smart software and hardware to keep things running smoothly.
The goal? By 2031, they want to design chipsets based on Tau Scaling Law with transistor density equivalent to a 1.4-nanometer process chip, without actually having to go that small.