Huawei introduces Tau scaling law to reuse transistors for chips Technology May 25, 2026

Huawei just introduced the Tau Scaling Law, a new way to make microchips smarter as we hit the limits of current tech.

Instead of cramming in more transistors like Moore's Law suggests, this approach focuses on getting more out of each transistor by reusing them over time, especially important now that making chips smaller is running into some serious science problems.