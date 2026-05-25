Huawei plans to match 1.4nm density by 2031 without ASML
Huawei just announced a major leap in chipmaking tech, aiming to design high-end chips by 2031 that match the transistor density of chips manufactured with a 1.4-nanometer process, all without the usual ASML machines blocked by US trade rules.
This is a huge step for China's push to make its own semiconductors and lessen reliance on foreign tech.
Huawei stacks circuit layers for efficiency
The new approach stacks several layers of circuits inside one chip, making things faster and more efficient.
He Tingbo, who leads Huawei's chip division, called the method "Our solution is feasible and affordable,".
Huawei has already mass-produced 381 chip models with its approach and plans to roll out its LogicFolding design in Kirin smartphones this fall, and Huawei said it is also using this workaround to develop chips for artificial intelligence.
Still, they'll need to tackle issues like overheating before this tech can really take off, especially with U.S.-China tensions still high over chip exports.