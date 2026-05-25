Huawei plans to match 1.4nm density by 2031 without ASML

Huawei stacks circuit layers for efficiency

The new approach stacks several layers of circuits inside one chip, making things faster and more efficient.

He Tingbo, who leads Huawei's chip division, called the method "Our solution is feasible and affordable,".

Huawei has already mass-produced 381 chip models with its approach and plans to roll out its LogicFolding design in Kirin smartphones this fall, and Huawei said it is also using this workaround to develop chips for artificial intelligence.

Still, they'll need to tackle issues like overheating before this tech can really take off, especially with U.S.-China tensions still high over chip exports.