Huawei's new AI chip outperforms its rival from NVIDIA

Huawei Technologies , the Chinese tech giant, has launched its latest Atlas 350 artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator card. The new product is said to offer better computing power and performance than its US rival NVIDIA's H20. The Atlas 350 is powered by Huawei's latest Ascend 950PR chip, which is specially designed for enhanced computing power and storage for AI inferencing tasks.

Performance metrics Atlas 350 delivers impressive computing power The head of Huawei's Ascend computing business, Zhang Dixuan said that the card delivers an impressive 1.56 petaflops of FP4 computing power. This is 2.8 times more than what NVIDIA's China-tailored H20 chip offers. FP4 refers to low precision in computing, which lets data move faster on the Atlas 350 accelerator card.

Competitive edge Designed to match or outperform industry peers Dixuan said that the Atlas 350 is designed to match or even outperform its industry peers in AI inferencing. This includes tasks like search recommendation, multimodal generation, and large language models. The launch of this new product comes as Huawei steps up its efforts in AI computing infrastructure powered by self-developed semiconductors.

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