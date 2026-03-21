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Huawei's new AI chip outperforms its rival from NVIDIA
Atlas 350 is powered by Ascend 950PR

Huawei's new AI chip outperforms its rival from NVIDIA

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 21, 2026
01:35 pm
What's the story

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese tech giant, has launched its latest Atlas 350 artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator card. The new product is said to offer better computing power and performance than its US rival NVIDIA's H20. The Atlas 350 is powered by Huawei's latest Ascend 950PR chip, which is specially designed for enhanced computing power and storage for AI inferencing tasks.

Performance metrics

Atlas 350 delivers impressive computing power

The head of Huawei's Ascend computing business, Zhang Dixuan said that the card delivers an impressive 1.56 petaflops of FP4 computing power. This is 2.8 times more than what NVIDIA's China-tailored H20 chip offers. FP4 refers to low precision in computing, which lets data move faster on the Atlas 350 accelerator card.

Competitive edge

Designed to match or outperform industry peers

Dixuan said that the Atlas 350 is designed to match or even outperform its industry peers in AI inferencing. This includes tasks like search recommendation, multimodal generation, and large language models. The launch of this new product comes as Huawei steps up its efforts in AI computing infrastructure powered by self-developed semiconductors.

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Technological progress

Huawei's advancements in AI chip technology

Huawei has made significant strides in the field of AI chip technology, with the development of its Ascend AI chips. These advancements have been made without any reliance on US technology.

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