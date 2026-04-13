Meet Huawei Pura X Max, world's first wide foldable phone

Chinese tech giant Huawei has beaten Apple and Samsung to announce the industry's first "wide" foldable phone. The device, dubbed the Pura X Max, features a wider screen instead of the taller ones seen in most foldable smartphones today. The design is similar to Google's original Pixel Fold, which had a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen.

Looks Design of Pura X Max The Pura X Max is a short, wide foldable phone with a triple rear camera and minimal crease. Huawei has shared official images of the device on Weibo, China's social media platform. It comes in three color options - white, orange, and purple. Despite the unique design, Huawei hasn't revealed any specifications for its wide foldable phone yet.

Pros and cons Benefits and drawbacks of wide foldable design The wide foldable design of the Pura X Max offers an enhanced screen ratio, making it ideal for media consumption. This means videos play without large black bars, giving a more natural viewing experience. However, the wider build could also make the phone bulkier and less comfortable to hold than more compact devices.

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