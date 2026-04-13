Meet Huawei Pura X Max, world's first wide foldable phone
What's the story
Chinese tech giant Huawei has beaten Apple and Samsung to announce the industry's first "wide" foldable phone. The device, dubbed the Pura X Max, features a wider screen instead of the taller ones seen in most foldable smartphones today. The design is similar to Google's original Pixel Fold, which had a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen.
Looks
Design of Pura X Max
The Pura X Max is a short, wide foldable phone with a triple rear camera and minimal crease. Huawei has shared official images of the device on Weibo, China's social media platform. It comes in three color options - white, orange, and purple. Despite the unique design, Huawei hasn't revealed any specifications for its wide foldable phone yet.
Pros and cons
Benefits and drawbacks of wide foldable design
The wide foldable design of the Pura X Max offers an enhanced screen ratio, making it ideal for media consumption. This means videos play without large black bars, giving a more natural viewing experience. However, the wider build could also make the phone bulkier and less comfortable to hold than more compact devices.
Market response
Pre-orders in China already underway
Despite the lack of detailed specifications, consumers in China can already pre-order the Pura X Max. The official reveal of more details about the device is scheduled for April 21. Notably, Huawei isn't alone in its venture into this new form factor; Apple and Samsung are also working on similar devices with wide screens.