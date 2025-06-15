Huawei has shipped over 100M devices with its homegrown OS
What's the story
Huawei's proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS, has achieved a major milestone.
According to research firm Canalys, the tech giant has shipped over 103 million HarmonyOS-powered smartphones since the platform's launch.
The figure includes an impressive 46 million units sold in 2024 alone.
The numbers indicate that despite its limited global presence, Huawei is doing well in China with its homegrown software and hardware ecosystem.
Ecosystem expansion
HarmonyOS on tablets and other devices
The growth of HarmonyOS isn't limited to smartphones.
Canalys also reports that Huawei has shipped 21 million HarmonyOS tablets, with 10.5 million of those sold in 2024 alone.
The OS was first introduced in 2019 and widely adopted on consumer devices by mid-2021.
Since then, it has become the default platform for much of Huawei's product range, including wearables, audio products, smart home gear, and PCs.
Market strategy
Future plans for HarmonyOS
According to Canalys, Huawei shipped some 4.2 million PCs in China, including 3.2 million notebooks.
The company is also working on the next major version of HarmonyOS, Version 6.0, expected to be released later this year.
The upcoming version is likely to focus more on artificial intelligence (AI) and distributed architecture capabilities.