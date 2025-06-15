What's the story

Huawei's proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS, has achieved a major milestone.

According to research firm Canalys, the tech giant has shipped over 103 million HarmonyOS-powered smartphones since the platform's launch.

The figure includes an impressive 46 million units sold in 2024 alone.

The numbers indicate that despite its limited global presence, Huawei is doing well in China with its homegrown software and hardware ecosystem.