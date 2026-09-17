Huawei targets NVIDIA with new AI chips launching in 2027
What's the story
Huawei is gearing up to launch two new artificial intelligence (AI) chips in 2027. The announcement was made by the company's rotating chairman David Wang. The upcoming chips, named 960DT and Ascend 960PR, are set to be unveiled in the first and third quarters of next year, respectively. This move marks a major step forward in Huawei's expansion into AI computing technology.
Tech innovation
UnifiedBus tech to connect a large number of chips
Wang also revealed that Huawei's UnifiedBus technology will be instrumental in its next-generation large AI computing systems.
The tech is designed to connect a large number of chips, enabling them to work together as one big computing system.
This is particularly important for advanced AI programs that require more processing power than what a single chip can provide.
Tech development
Huawei has already shipped over 1,000 smaller linked systems
Huawei has already developed 11 semiconductors based on UnifiedBus technology for its large systems.
The company's largest linked systems, dubbed superclusters, can support up to one million AI processors.
Wang said that Huawei has already shipped over 1,000 smaller linked systems or supernodes to more than 370 customers.
A supernode is a system that combines many AI chips to perform the same task.
Market position
Huawei's AI chip ecosystem currently boasts over 5,000 developers
Despite US export controls limiting China's access to certain advanced computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Huawei has emerged as a prominent Chinese supplier of AI chips.
The company is vying with NVIDIA, a well-established market leader whose hardware and software tools are widely used by developers around the world.
Wang revealed that Huawei's AI chip ecosystem currently boasts 5,270 monthly active developers.