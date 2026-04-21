Huawei unveils 1st smart glasses with 12MP camera, in-house chipset
Technology
Huawei just dropped its first-ever smart glasses, stepping into the ring with Meta's Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.
These specs come loaded with a 12MP camera for POV video recording and live streaming, all powered by Huawei's own chipset.
With Apple and Google expected to join the smart glasses game soon, things are about to get interesting.
Huawei glasses pack AI, 9 hours playback
These glasses aren't just for show: they pack AI features like QR code payments, calorie tracking, and translation and voice assistant support.
You'll get up to 9 hours of music playback (way more than Meta's 5), and at just 47gm, including lenses, they're lighter too.
Available in three colors and two frame shapes, they're up for presale now at around ₹34,239, with official sales starting April 25.