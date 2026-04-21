Huawei unveils 1st smart glasses with 12MP camera, in-house chipset

Huawei glasses pack AI, 9 hours playback

These glasses aren't just for show: they pack AI features like QR code payments, calorie tracking, and translation and voice assistant support.

You'll get up to 9 hours of music playback (way more than Meta's 5), and at just 47gm, including lenses, they're lighter too.

Available in three colors and two frame shapes, they're up for presale now at around ₹34,239, with official sales starting April 25.