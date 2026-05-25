Huawei unveils method for 1.4-nanometer transistor density bypassing US restrictions

Huawei's Kirin 'LogicFolding' to boost performance

The next Kirin chips will use something called "LogicFolding," stacking circuits to boost speed and efficiency.

Even NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, admitted that Huawei's progress means NVIDIA has had to "conceded" the Chinese market for now.

While other companies are still years away from mass-producing these tiny chips, Huawei's move could help China rely less on foreign tech and power up their much-hyped smartphones.