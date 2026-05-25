Huawei unveils method for 1.4-nanometer transistor density bypassing US restrictions
Technology
Huawei just unveiled a new way to make super-advanced chips, claiming chips could achieve 1.4-nanometer transistor density, basically matching what industry giants like TSMC and Intel are working on.
What's big here? This method lets Huawei get around US chipmaking restrictions, which have been a major roadblock for them.
Huawei's Kirin 'LogicFolding' to boost performance
The next Kirin chips will use something called "LogicFolding," stacking circuits to boost speed and efficiency.
Even NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, admitted that Huawei's progress means NVIDIA has had to "conceded" the Chinese market for now.
While other companies are still years away from mass-producing these tiny chips, Huawei's move could help China rely less on foreign tech and power up their much-hyped smartphones.