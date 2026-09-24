Huawei Watch D3 measures blood pressure with built-in inflatable cuff
Technology
Huawei's new Watch D3 isn't just a smartwatch: it can actually measure your blood pressure, thanks to a built-in inflatable cuff.
You get 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring and pro-level health reports right from your wrist, with the oscillometric method producing systolic and diastolic readings.
It's slimmer and more comfortable than the last version, making it easier to wear all day.
Watch D3 European medical certified £399.99
The Watch D3 sports a bright 1.92-inch AMOLED screen and weighs only 40gm.
It comes in black, gold, or mocha gold and works with both iOS and Android phones.
With European medical certification backing its health features, it's priced at £399.99.