Hubble and James Webb reveal star clusters shaping galaxies

Giant clusters clear gas faster

Scientists followed these clusters from their dusty birth to maturity, learning how they influence galaxy structure along the way.

One cool find: giant star clusters clear out their gas clouds much faster than smaller ones, about 5 million years instead of 8 million years.

This process not only shapes new stars but also affects young planets by blasting away gas and dust with ultraviolet light.

The study's insights are now helping improve models of how galaxies evolve.