Hubble captures cat's tail in Beta Pictoris after JWST detection
Technology
Hubble just captured an epic cosmic structure called the Cat's Tail, hanging out 63 light-years from Earth in the Beta Pictoris system. This thing is massive, big enough to curl around the sun-Earth system 500 times!
First picked up by the James Webb Space Telescope in infrared, it was gained new insights into for 14 years of observations before its full shape was seen in visible light.
Beta Pictoris b sculpts carbon debris
The Cat's Tail is made mostly of carbon material left over from two Pluto-sized bodies colliding.
Its twisted shape comes from the pull of a giant planet nearby, Beta Pictoris b, showing how huge planets can mess with space debris around them.