Hubble captures M88 with 100 million solar mass black hole

M88 losing its cold gas

M88 shines with old red stars at its center, wrapped in tight spiral arms full of colorful star clusters and thick dust clouds.

It's part of the Virgo Cluster, a massive group with more than 1,000 galaxies.

As M88 moves through this cluster, it's losing the cold gas needed for new stars, which means its star-making days could be numbered as it gets pulled closer to the cluster center over the next few hundred million years.