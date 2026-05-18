Hubble captures striking NGC 1266 galaxy 100 million light-years away

Astronomers call NGC 1266 post-starburst galaxy

NGC 1266 is what astronomers call a post-starburst galaxy, meaning it still has young stars, but almost no new ones are forming.

That's pretty rare (about 1% of nearby galaxies fit this category).

Scientists think its odd shape comes from merging with another galaxy about 500 million years ago, which sparked lots of star-making and powered up its central black hole.

Now, only the core sees any star action, while the rest is quiet and running low on gas for future stars.