Hubble detects ultraviolet light from MXDFz4.4 during Epoch of Reionization Technology Jun 24, 2026

Hubble just detected ultraviolet light from MXDFz4.4, a tiny but mighty galaxy from 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang.

Scientists thought its ultraviolet light would be blocked by thick hydrogen gas, but MXDFz4.4 managed to shine through, helping make the universe transparent during what's called the Epoch of Reionization.

The discovery was published on June 23, 2026.