Hubble finds Andromeda's star formation slowing over 500 million years

Turns out, Andromeda had a big burst of star formation about two billion years ago, probably after merging with another galaxy.

Since then, things have quieted down, especially in a ring 32,000 light-years from its center.

Lead author Tobin Wainer of the University of Washington says it's not because the galaxy ran out of material; he calls it more like a breather after all that action.

Hubble's deep dive helps us understand how galaxies like ours change over time.