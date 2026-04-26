Watch: Hubble Space Telescope snapped on its 36th birthday

Satellite view

Image shows solar arrays, aperture door

The image, taken from just 56km away, shows "an incredible perspective of one of humanity's most iconic scientific instruments." The picture clearly shows Hubble's cylindrical body, thermal shielding, solar arrays and the open aperture door at the front of the telescope. Vantor operates six WorldView Legion satellites that orbit at an altitude of about 518km above Earth, and can resolve features as small as 11.8-inch on their home planet.