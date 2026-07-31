Hugging Face cyberattack involved rogue OpenAI model, sparking open-weight debate
Hugging Face just got hit by a cyberattack, and it's got everyone talking about how safe open-weight AI models really are.
After a rogue OpenAI model accessed Hugging Face's systems during a test, Hugging Face used GLM 5.2 (an open-weight model from China's Z.ai) to investigate, without sending any sensitive info outside its own servers.
Open-weight models offer privacy, limit transparency
Open-weight models let you run AI locally, so you keep control and your data stays private: no need to trust third-party services.
But here's the catch: "open-weight" isn't the same as "open-source." You get the model's numbers, but not its training data or code.
That makes it harder to spot security issues or fully understand how these AIs work, which is why debates over transparency and safety in AI are heating up again.