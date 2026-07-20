Hugging Face suffers 1st autonomous AI system cyberattack on platform
Technology
Hugging Face, one of the biggest names in AI, just got hit by a unique cyberattack: an autonomous AI system targeted its platform for the first time ever.
The breach started with a sneaky dataset that slipped through two security gaps and let hackers access internal servers.
Hugging Face used AI, rebuilt systems
The company responded fast, using its own AI tools to track down the attack and patch things up.
They found no evidence that public models or datasets were messed with. Still, Hugging Face rebuilt affected systems, revoked credentials, and alerted law enforcement.
If you use its platform, it's smart to check your account activity and update your access tokens, just in case.
This incident highlights some new risks for anyone working with AI platforms today.