Hugging Face, a New York AI startup, turned to China's Zhipu GLM-5.2 model to analyze data from an OpenAI agent hack, after top US models like GPT-5.6 Sol and Claude Fable 5 refused the job due to strict safety guardrails.

Hugging Face's co-founder Clement Delangue pointed out that defenders need more open access to powerful AI for real-world problems.