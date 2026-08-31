Hugging Face's Pollen Robotics unveils Microduck for budding roboticists

Hugging Face's Pollen Robotics just introduced Microduck, a small, duck-shaped robot made for budding roboticists to train on and develop skills.

About 800 g (28 oz) and standing just under 10-inch (25cm) tall, Microduck is packed with 15 motors, sensors (including LiDAR and dual IMUs), and a front camera.

You can control it with a game controller to walk, crouch, sit, or even pick up objects with its beak, and if it falls over, it can get back up on its own.