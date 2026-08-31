Hugging Face's Pollen Robotics unveils Microduck for budding roboticists
Hugging Face's Pollen Robotics just introduced Microduck, a small, duck-shaped robot made for budding roboticists to train on and develop skills.
About 800 g (28 oz) and standing just under 10-inch (25cm) tall, Microduck is packed with 15 motors, sensors (including LiDAR and dual IMUs), and a front camera.
You can control it with a game controller to walk, crouch, sit, or even pick up objects with its beak, and if it falls over, it can get back up on its own.
Microduck priced $399 with open-source SDK
Microduck comes with an open-source SDK and tools for programming your own moves.
Its modular design means you can swap out its feet for wheels or have it interact with NFC-tagged stuff (or other Microducks).
Priced at $399, Pollen hopes to ship before Christmas in North America and Europe; the bot is also meant to bring together a community of robot hackers who want to learn, share ideas, and experiment together.