Humanoid robot Qestr quits Antarctic Ice Ultra after 3 kilometers
Technology
Qestr, a humanoid robot, took on the Antarctic Ice Ultra near Ultima Camp on November 8, 2026, but had to bow out after just three kilometers.
Running alongside 25 humans in brutal minus 24 degrees Celsius weather, Qestr's journey was all about seeing how robots handle extreme conditions.
Qestr lithium-ion battery couldn't keep up
Turns out, freezing cold is a robot's worst enemy. Even with a custom thermal jacket, Qestr's lithium-ion battery just couldn't keep up in those temperatures.
This early exit is a reminder that if we want robots to survive in harsh places, we've got to step up our battery and thermal tech game.