Humanoid robots dominate Shanghai World Artificial Intelligence Conference drawing crowds
Shanghai's World Artificial Intelligence Conference just wrapped up, and humanoid robots totally grabbed the spotlight.
These bots showed off by folding laundry, making sandwiches, dancing, and even sorting packages, basically proving they're ready for real-world chores.
The event was massive this year, drawing more than 400,000 visitors and 1,117 exhibitors (way up from last time).
China pushes AI into everyday life
China's latest robots aren't just for show: they're being tested in hotels to help with things like delivering linens or transporting supplies.
There's also SenseTime's new robot-run convenience store concept where bots greet you at the door and restock shelves.
With more than 300 new product launches at the conference, it's clear China is betting big on making AI part of everyday life.