Humanoid robots joined demonstrations at China's Dragon Boat Festival
Technology
Humanoid robots hit the water at China's Dragon Boat Festival, taking on a tradition that's been around for more than 2,000 years.
The festival is famous for its dragon boat races, where teamwork and rhythm are everything.
This year, robots joined in demonstrations, showing off how far AI has come.
Robots handled waves and shifting weight
Dragon boat racing wasn't easy for the bots. They had to keep their balance and stay in sync while dealing with waves and shifting weight.
Pulling this off was a big step for embodied AI, proving it can handle unpredictable environments.
By mixing robotics with a cultural event recognized by UNESCO since 2009, China showed how tech can connect with tradition and make its way into everyday life.