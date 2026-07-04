Humanoid robots proliferate, China incident heightens worker safety concerns

Heavy robots spur safety upgrades

Some of these robots weigh up to 91kg, so if something goes wrong, injuries can be serious.

"It can fall over and crush you," warns Michele Silva of Reynolds & Moore.

To help prevent accidents, companies like NVIDIA are rolling out smarter safety systems, while others use design tweaks like self-collapse features or wheeled bases for stability.

There is also a global effort underway: the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO, is working on official safety guidelines for humanoid robots, expected by 2028.