Humanoid robots proliferate, China incident heightens worker safety concerns
Humanoid robots are popping up everywhere, from delivering snacks to dancing at tech conferences like Automate in Chicago.
But as cool as they seem, recent incidents (like a robot kicking a child in China) have people asking: how safe are these machines for humans?
Experts say we need to focus on keeping workers safe as robots become more common in factories and warehouses.
Heavy robots spur safety upgrades
Some of these robots weigh up to 91kg, so if something goes wrong, injuries can be serious.
"It can fall over and crush you," warns Michele Silva of Reynolds & Moore.
To help prevent accidents, companies like NVIDIA are rolling out smarter safety systems, while others use design tweaks like self-collapse features or wheeled bases for stability.
There is also a global effort underway: the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO, is working on official safety guidelines for humanoid robots, expected by 2028.