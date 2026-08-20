Humanoid robots showcase practical tasks at Beijing World Robot Conference
The Beijing World Robot Conference is buzzing with more than 300 companies and over 2,000 exhibits, but it's the humanoid robots that are grabbing everyone's attention.
These bots aren't just showing off: they're sorting parcels, packing up smartphones, and even lending a hand with household chores.
The event marks a shift from flashy demos to real-world uses, making robotics feel more relevant than ever.
China embraces robotics to boost economy
China is betting big on robotics to boost its economy and make industries run smoother.
Vice Minister Xin Guobin called robotics "an important force" for national growth.
Companies like Robotera and DexForce are already putting robots to work in places like China Post and Apple supplier Lens Technology.
Global players are watching closely too: US firm RealSense's chief marketing officer Mike Nielsen called China a "very strategic market for us."
After Unitree's IPO frenzy (shares nearly sextupled!), it's clear investor excitement around Chinese robotics is sky-high.