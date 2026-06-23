Humanoid Unitree G1 kneels in Sichuan asking for donations online
A video from Sichuan province shows a humanoid robot, Unitree G1, kneeling on the sidewalk with its hands pressed together, a donation plate, and a QR code for digital payments.
Using an LED sign and loudspeaker, it repeated messages like "No money to recharge" and "Please help with electricity bills."
The scene quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions online.
Robot beggars seen in Chinese cities
Turns out, this isn't just a one-off.
Similar "robot beggars" have popped up in cities like Beijing, Chengdu, and Fuzhou, usually flashing messages such as "I have no money to charge my phone," along with QR codes for donations.
Fun fact: the same Unitree G1 model once made headlines by climbing Ecuador's Chimborazo volcano, showing it's not just about asking for help: it can pull off some impressive feats too.