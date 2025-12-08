Humans are adopting AI's language, says study
A new study shows people are starting to talk and write more like AI chatbots.
Since ChatGPT launched in 2022, words such as "delve," "meticulous," and "comprehend" have popped up way more often in academic talks, podcasts, and online posts.
Humans and AI are shaping each other's language
Researchers looked at about 280,000 academic YouTube videos, finding that AI-style vocabulary is spreading fast.
Even Reddit mods say it's getting harder to tell if a post was written by a person or a bot.
Basically, humans pick up on AI's style—and then the bots learn from us too.
Why it matters for how we all communicate
AI-influenced language isn't just showing up online—it's now part of political speeches and even corporate signs (like Starbucks' closure notices).
This shift makes you wonder: will our future conversations sound more like chatbots, or will we keep our own unique ways of speaking?