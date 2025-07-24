Humans outsmart AI at International Mathematical Olympiad, score perfect 42/42

How did the humans and AI fare?

The IMO is no joke: 641 students from 112 countries had to solve six tough math problems in under five hours.

While Gemini and ChatGPT did well (35/42, which still gets gold), they couldn't quite match human perfection—though Gemini did way better than last year.

The competition made sure grading was totally fair between humans and AI, so these wins really show what young minds can do under pressure.