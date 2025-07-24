Google's Pixel 10 series gets early Play Store leak Technology Jul 24, 2025

Google just let its new Pixel 10 lineup slip early on the Play Store—way ahead of their big Made by Google event in New York on August 20.

The leak covers the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, Pro XL, and even a new Pro Fold.

Not the first time this has happened, but it definitely keeps things interesting for fans.