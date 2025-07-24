Google's Pixel 10 series gets early Play Store leak
Google just let its new Pixel 10 lineup slip early on the Play Store—way ahead of their big Made by Google event in New York on August 20.
The leak covers the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, Pro XL, and even a new Pro Fold.
Not the first time this has happened, but it definitely keeps things interesting for fans.
Foldable design for the 1st time
The leaked images show off blue and gray color options and a triple camera setup across all models for better photos.
Expect upgraded AI thanks to the Tensor G5 chip and up to 16GB RAM.
The Fold could feature an eight-inch inner display and bigger batteries across the lineup—so they might be a bit chunkier this year.
Pixel Watch and Buds coming too
Alongside the phones, Google is set to launch new Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds at the same event.
For those in India, everything drops on August 21.