GitHub's new AI tool can build and deploy your apps
GitHub has rolled out Spark, a tool that lets anyone—whether you're just starting out or already coding—turn ideas into working apps using simple language.
Available only for Copilot Pro+ subscribers, Spark bundles code generation, hosting, AI features, and deployment into one easy platform.
Just provide your app idea
Just tell Spark your app idea (like a mood-based movie site), and it uses Claude Sonnet 4 to create the whole thing—including backend and AI.
Launching your app takes one click—no tricky cloud setups needed. It also handles techy stuff like databases automatically, links your project to GitHub for smooth updates, and brings in Copilot agents to help you collaborate or tackle tougher tasks.