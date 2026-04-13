Humyn Labs commits $20 million to translate human activity into data
Humyn Labs is a new startup making AI smarter by translating real human activities, like conversations and everyday actions, into data that robots and voice assistants can actually use.
Co-founded by Manish Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, the company announced a $20 million commitment to fund data collection operations across India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.
Targets $50 million ARR by December 2026
Humyn Labs works with experts in 60 countries to collect high-quality, non-text data (think audio clips in many languages).
They're building robotics labs to help train next-generation AI systems and have their sights set on the US and Europe, too.
Their big goal: hit $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by December 2026, all while helping shape how future robots understand us.