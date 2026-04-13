Humyn Labs commits $20 million to translate human activity into data

Targets $50 million ARR by December 2026

Humyn Labs works with experts in 60 countries to collect high-quality, non-text data (think audio clips in many languages).

They're building robotics labs to help train next-generation AI systems and have their sights set on the US and Europe, too.

Their big goal: hit $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by December 2026, all while helping shape how future robots understand us.