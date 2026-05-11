Humyn Labs study finds AI transcription tools fail Indian languages

Study urges testing on code-mixed speech

The research showed a major difference between what these tools claim and how they actually perform on Indian speech.

Deepgram Nova-3 topped the list for understanding meaning, while Amazon Transcribe and OpenAI's models lagged behind.

Even Sarvam AI's tool, built for Indian languages, struggled with code-mixed speech.

The takeaway? For AI to work well here, it needs to be tested on the way we actually talk, mixing languages and all.