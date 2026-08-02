Hundreds of earthworks reveal Amazon civilization possibly housing 3 million
Turns out, the Amazon rainforest was home to a massive ancient civilization, way before Europeans showed up.
Scientists just uncovered hundreds of geometric earthworks hidden under the trees, suggesting that up to three million people may have lived here between A.D. 100 and 300.
These earthworks weren't houses but served as ceremonial and political hubs, showing how organized and connected this society was.
Lidar reveals Aquiry civilization across Brazil
Researchers used lidar technology (basically laser scanning from above) to map out over 400 earthworks across Brazil, naming the group the Aquiry civilization after a local river.
The villages had wooden longhouses, straight roads, and farms growing maize, squash, manioc, and even managing fruit and nut forests.
Experts think there could be as many as 30,000 earthworks still waiting to be discovered in this region.
This find is changing what we know about ancient Amazon life, proving technology can help us see history in new ways.